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Parandur Airport Scrapped: Vijay Faces Opposition Fire Over Farmers, Development And ‘Andhra Angle’

Parandur Airport Scrapped: Vijay Faces Opposition Fire Over Farmers, Development And ‘Andhra Angle’

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 3, 2026,
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026, 3:23 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s decision to scrap the proposed Parandur airport project has triggered a fresh political battle. Vijay said the move was aimed at protecting farmers and multi-crop agricultural land, citing environmental concerns. The DMK, however, has alleged an “Andhra angle” and questioned the role of Vijay’s advisers Vishnu Reddy and John Arokiasamy. Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh also weighed in on the controversy, while the BJP attacked the decision through a social media video referencing Rajinikanth’s Shivaji: The Boss. Former BJP leader K Annamalai accused the government of pushing Chennai backwards. The political fight over development and farmers is far from over.

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