Parliament Deadlock: Amit Shah Offers Debate On Student Crackdown; Rahul Gandhi Rejects Talk

Parliament’s Monsoon Session remains locked in a bitter stalemate over the July 20 police crackdown on student protesters in Delhi and allegations of Ram Mandir donation irregularities. Ahead of the sine die adjournment, Home Minister Amit Shah offered a 24-hour debate on the student protests, assuring he would answer every question. However, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi rejected the offer, demanding Shah clarify if he ordered the use of force. As both sides trade charges, parliamentary productivity has plummeted, with the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha losing over ₹216 crore in public money due to severe disruptions.