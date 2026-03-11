Parliament Erupts Over Motion To Remove Om Birla, Amit Shah Says “Isse Badtameez Oppn Nahin Dekha”

Chaos erupted in India’s Parliament as the Lok Sabha debated a rare motion to remove Speaker Om Birla, triggering sharp exchanges between the government and opposition. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accused the Chair of not allowing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to speak on key issues. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju strongly defended the Speaker, while Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the opposition, saying, “Isse badtameez opposition nahin dekha.” TMC MP Mahua Moitra also took jibes during the heated debate. With the NDA holding a majority, the motion is unlikely to pass, but the confrontation has intensified the political battle inside the House.