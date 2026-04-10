Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Passive Investing Boom: India’s Index Fund, ETF AUM Jumps To ₹50 Lakh Crore In 2026

Passive Investing Boom: India’s Index Fund, ETF AUM Jumps To ₹50 Lakh Crore In 2026

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 10, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 10, 2026, 5:44 PM IST

Passive investing in India is witnessing explosive growth, with total assets under management in index funds and ETFs surging from ₹1.63 lakh crore in 2020 to nearly ₹50 lakh crore in 2026, according to NSE Indices. Speaking in Mumbai, NSE Indices said passive investing is gaining traction as investors increasingly prefer transparent, low-cost strategies that simply track benchmark indices rather than rely on active fund managers. The number of passive investment folios in India has also crossed 5 crore, reflecting broad retail participation. Experts, however, stress that passive investing still carries market risks and remains best suited for long-term investing.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended