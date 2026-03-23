Patriot Missile Mystery: Bahrain Blast Raises Questions Over U.S. Strike, No Proof Of Iranian Drone

A deadly blast in Bahrain has sparked growing controversy after analysis reviewed by Reuters suggests a U.S.-operated Patriot missile may have been involved. The explosion in Mahazza on Sitra island injured 32 civilians and caused significant damage to homes. While Bahrain and the U.S. initially blamed an Iranian drone, officials now acknowledge a Patriot interceptor may have struck the area. However, no public evidence of a drone has surfaced, raising serious questions. Experts point to possibilities including a mid-air detonation, system malfunction, or miscalculation. With conflicting claims and unusual missile behavior, the incident remains a troubling mystery.