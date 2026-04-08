Pawan Khera Vs Himanta Sarma Escalates As Assam Police Raid Delhi Home Over Explosive FIR Battle

Political tensions have escalated dramatically after Assam Police, assisted by Delhi Police, raided Congress leader Pawan Khera’s Delhi residence following an FIR filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The FIR comes after Khera accused the Sarma family of holding foreign assets, multiple passports, and overseas business links. Police say incriminating evidence has been recovered, though Khera was not found at home. With elections approaching and campaigning nearing its end, the legal and political battle between Congress and BJP has intensified, turning explosive allegations into a full-scale police and courtroom confrontation.