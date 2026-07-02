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Peace Letter Vs Hardline Stance: Is India’s Dialogue With Pakistan Possible In Current Situation?

Peace Letter Vs Hardline Stance: Is India’s Dialogue With Pakistan Possible In Current Situation?

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 2, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 2, 2026, 2:30 PM IST

A group of 117 citizens from India and Pakistan recently signed an open letter advocating for the resumption of full diplomatic ties, trade, and structured dialogue between the two nations. However, the initiative faces severe skepticism following continued cross-border hostilities and fresh provocations from Pakistan. While some political leaders push for a 'bridge of reconciliation', the reality on the ground remains tense. Pakistan's leadership, including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has recently taken a hardened stance on the Indus Water Treaty, accompanied by aggressive rhetoric from ministers. This report examines whether 'track-two' diplomacy can thrive when official state rhetoric remains deeply hostile toward India.

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