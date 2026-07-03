Persistent Systems CEO Sandeep Kalra Says Nagarro Acquisition Will Drive Long-Term Growth

Persistent Systems remains confident that its landmark acquisition of Germany-based Nagarro will strengthen its long-term growth journey. CEO & Executive Director Sandeep Kalra says the company's growth momentum remains intact, supported by a strong deal pipeline, including over $125 million in annual contract value and more than $650 million in total new contract value. Kalra believes Nagarro brings high-quality customers, strong engineering capabilities and significant cross-selling opportunities. He said Persistent plans to apply the same execution discipline that has delivered consistent growth over the past six years to unlock Nagarro's full potential. The acquisition, he added, will expand customer relationships, accelerate global growth and create lasting value, reinforcing Persistent's ambition of becoming a leading global AI-led digital engineering company.