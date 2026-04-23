Philips Bets On Tier-2, Tier-3 Demand To Drive India Growth

Philips is expanding its presence in India as demand for diagnostic equipment rises beyond metros. Ozlem Fidanci, Chief of International Region, Royal Philips said the company is focusing on Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities as key growth markets. With AI and diagnostics being strong growth drivers, Philips is embedding AI across its imaging and monitoring systems to improve efficiency, reduce scan times, and support clinical decision-making, with a large share of its software and digital solutions developed in India. The company has invested €174 million in India the last 6 years in manufacturing and R&D and is scaling operations to meet rising demand across imaging, patient monitoring and interventional care.