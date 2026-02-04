Business Today
Pidilite Delivers Strong Q3 Results, MD Sudhanshu Vats On Growth Drivers

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 4, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 4, 2026, 6:14 PM IST

Pidilite Industries has delivered a strong performance in the third quarter, beating Street expectations on profit, revenue and operating margins. The company reported a net profit of ₹623.84 crore, up 11.9 per cent year-on-year, while revenue rose 10.1 per cent to ₹3,709.9 crore, both marginally above CNBC-TV18 poll estimates. EBITDA grew 12 per cent to ₹894.4 crore, with margins improving to 24.1 per cent. In this interview, Managing Director Sudhanshu Vats discusses the key drivers behind the double-digit growth, demand trends across B2B and consumer segments, the impact of GST 2.0, favourable monsoon expectations, and how infrastructure and urbanisation push in the Union Budget could support future growth, while also flagging risks from global geopolitical developments.

