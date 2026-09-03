Piyush Goyal Calls Out Subhash Garg Over 7.8% GDP Growth: ‘Naysayers’

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has launched a sharp attack on critics questioning India’s 7.8% GDP growth in the first quarter, taking an apparent swipe at former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg. Goyal defended the 7.8% growth figure, saying critics were comparing the old and new GDP series and trying to “misguide” people. He also hit back at questions over job creation, claiming industries including textiles and infrastructure are struggling to find workers. Watch the full statement and Goyal’s strong response to the debate over India’s growth, jobs and the credibility of the latest GDP numbers.