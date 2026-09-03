Piyush Goyal Defends India’s 7.8% GDP Growth, Hits Back At Opposition Critics

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has hit back at Opposition criticism of India’s latest GDP growth figures, defending the reported 7.8% growth rate. Speaking in Delhi, Goyal said economic data is not manufactured by ministers and accused critics of distorting facts to demotivate people. He credited the country’s growth to the capability, hard work and collective effort of 140 crore Indians, while highlighting India’s growing position as a trusted global partner. Goyal also criticised those questioning the economic numbers and said India will continue to grow rapidly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. His remarks come amid a political debate over India’s GDP methodology and growth data.