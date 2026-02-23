Piyush Goyal Pushes $2 Trillion Export Vision, Calls For ‘Zero Defect, Zero Effect’ Quality Mission

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has outlined an ambitious roadmap for India’s export growth, emphasising the importance of quality and global competitiveness. Referring to the ‘zero defect, zero effect’ philosophy first articulated in 2014, he urged industries to align with world-class standards and adopt a quality-first approach across sectors. Goyal stated that India is aiming to achieve a combined export target of $2 trillion, including $1 trillion each in merchandise and services, within the next six to seven years. Despite setbacks during the COVID-19 period, he expressed confidence that the country remains on a strong growth trajectory, with recent export data already showing double-digit growth. Highlighting the government’s proactive trade strategy, he noted that India’s free trade agreements now cover nearly two-thirds of global GDP and trade, opening up vast new opportunities for businesses. He encouraged industry stakeholders, entrepreneurs, and workers across all levels to work collectively to seize these opportunities and strengthen ‘Brand India’ on the global stage. Reinforcing the need for a unified effort, Goyal called on the entire ecosystem—from policymakers to shop floor workers—to prioritise excellence and ensure consistent, high-quality production for both domestic and international markets.