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Piyush Goyal Says India Could Become The World’s Data Centre Hub With $200 Billion Investment

Piyush Goyal Says India Could Become The World’s Data Centre Hub With $200 Billion Investment

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 2, 2026,
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026, 2:22 PM IST

Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India has strong potential to become a global hub for data centres. Speaking after a roundtable with stakeholders from the data centre industry, Goyal highlighted efforts to improve ease of doing business and attract greater investment. He said the industry could see more than $200 billion in investments, while also pointing to India’s growth in semiconductors, AI and manufacturing. Goyal also cited India’s 7.8% GDP growth in Q1 and said these sectors could play a key role in the country’s long-term growth ambitions. The government, he added, is working with states and industry to address challenges facing the sector.

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