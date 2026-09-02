Piyush Goyal Says India Could Become The World’s Data Centre Hub With $200 Billion Investment

Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India has strong potential to become a global hub for data centres. Speaking after a roundtable with stakeholders from the data centre industry, Goyal highlighted efforts to improve ease of doing business and attract greater investment. He said the industry could see more than $200 billion in investments, while also pointing to India’s growth in semiconductors, AI and manufacturing. Goyal also cited India’s 7.8% GDP growth in Q1 and said these sectors could play a key role in the country’s long-term growth ambitions. The government, he added, is working with states and industry to address challenges facing the sector.