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Piyush Goyal Unveils AI-Powered GeM Vision, Focuses On Smarter And Transparent Procurement

Piyush Goyal Unveils AI-Powered GeM Vision, Focuses On Smarter And Transparent Procurement

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 11, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026, 1:05 PM IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal outlined GeM’s next decade of growth, calling for a smarter, AI-enabled and more inclusive government procurement ecosystem. He highlighted that over 2.25 lakh women-led enterprises have secured orders worth nearly ₹1 lakh crore, while more than 42,000 startups have conducted business with government enterprises worth around ₹66,000 crore. Goyal said GeM is being revamped with a new AI-enabled platform to improve price intelligence, transparency, competition and marketplace integrity. He also outlined five priorities: last-mile access, AI-driven intelligence, deeper integration, easier credit and sustainable procurement, and university outreach to bring young innovators into public procurement.

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