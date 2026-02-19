Business Today
Piyush Goyal’s Emotional Description Of PM Modi: The Mentor, Listener & Leader Who Inspires A Nation

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 19, 2026,
  Feb 19, 2026, 5:28 PM IST

In this deeply personal and revealing conversation, Piyush Goyal shares rare insights into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership style, mentorship, and human values. Describing him as a guiding force like a parent, Goyal highlights how PM Modi mentors without reprimand, listens with complete attention, and empowers his team to think differently and act confidently. From his extraordinary ability to notice the smallest details to his unwavering responsiveness, even amid immense responsibilities, the Prime Minister’s approach reflects discipline, compassion, and commitment. Goyal recounts touching moments from the COVID period, where PM Modi personally reached out to senior citizens and acquaintances simply to check on their well-being. This video offers a powerful glimpse into what defines PM Modi beyond policy and politics — his empathy, work ethic, and ability to inspire excellence in those around him. A must-watch for anyone interested in leadership, governance, and human-centric public service.

