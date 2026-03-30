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PM Inaugurates Noida Airport In Jewar, Launches Attack On Congress SP Over Project Delay

PM Inaugurates Noida Airport In Jewar, Launches Attack On Congress SP Over Project Delay

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 30, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 30, 2026, 12:35 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Phase 1 of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, marking a major boost to infrastructure and global connectivity in NCR. Touted as one of India’s largest aviation hubs, the airport is expected to ease Delhi’s air traffic and drive investment. However, the launch quickly turned political, with Modi accusing Congress and Samajwadi Party of delaying the project for years. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath echoed the criticism, blaming previous governments for stagnation. From long-standing delays to rapid execution, the Jewar airport is now positioned as a symbol of India’s accelerated development push.

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