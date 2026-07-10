PM Modi Arrives in Auckland For First State Visit To New Zealand In 40 Years; Focus On Trade & Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has touched down in Auckland for the final leg of his three-nation tour, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in four decades. The high-stakes agenda centers on the newly signed India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement, which aims to slash tariffs and boost bilateral commerce. Beyond trade, the visit will solidify cooperation in technology, defense, and maritime security. PM Modi is set to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and address the massive "Kia Ora Modi" diaspora event at Spark Arena, highlighting the strong cultural bonds between the two nations.