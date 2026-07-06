PM Modi In Jakarta: BrahMos Deal In Focus As India Indonesia Defence Ties Enter Big Phase

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Indonesia visit is being watched closely as India looks to deepen its Indo-Pacific partnership with Jakarta. Speaking exclusively to India Today Global’s Pranay Upadhyay, Indian envoy to Indonesia Sandeep Chakravorty highlighted the strategic importance of the visit. PM Modi will be in Jakarta till July 8 for talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and an address to the Indian diaspora. But the biggest headline could be BrahMos. India and Indonesia are expected to discuss the phased procurement of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile systems. Defence sources say talks may go beyond the initial March understanding and cover a wider package including coastal and mobile launchers, surveillance radars, training, maintenance and long-term logistical support. The visit comes as the Indo-Pacific looks for stronger India-Indonesia cooperation.