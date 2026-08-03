PM Modi Inaugurates ₹5,640 Crore Bhogapuram Airport | Andhra's Biggest Air Connectivity Boost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram on Saturday, marking a major milestone for Andhra Pradesh's aviation infrastructure. Built at a cost of nearly ₹5,640 crore and completed ahead of schedule, the airport is expected to transform connectivity across North Andhra. Spread over 2,200 acres, the airport will handle 6 million passengers annually in its first phase, boosting tourism, trade, logistics and industrial development in the region. During the inauguration, PM Modi was joined by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. The Prime Minister also took a swipe at the Congress, saying airports were once named after political dynasties, while today's infrastructure is focused on national development.