PM Modi: India And Finland Enter A Golden Age Of Partnership In Technology And Sustainability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the strengthening partnership between India and Finland during the visit of Finnish President Alexander Stubb. Speaking at the India-Finland Joint Meet, PM Modi emphasised that despite global instability, from the Ukraine conflict to tensions in West Asia- India and Europe are entering a “golden age” of cooperation. He noted successful collaborations such as telecom contributions by Nokia and joint infrastructure projects like the Chenab Rail Bridge. The new strategic partnership focuses on digitalization, sustainability, AI, 6G, clean energy, semiconductors, defense, and secure global supply chains.