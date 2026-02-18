Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
PM Modi: India, France To Build Helicopter Capable Of Flying As High As Mount Everest

PM Modi: India, France To Build Helicopter Capable Of Flying As High As Mount Everest

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 18, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 18, 2026, 1:08 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the launch of a new helicopter assembly line in India as a symbol of the “deep trust” between India and France, saying the partnership between the two countries now has “no boundaries.” Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron virtually inaugurated the H125 Light Utility Helicopter final assembly line at Vemagal in Karnataka. The facility will manufacture Airbus H125 helicopters in India. “Today, the inauguration of the helicopter assembly line in India is another shining example of this deep trust. We are proud that India and France together will manufacture in India the world’s only helicopter capable of flying to the heights of Mount Everest. This aircraft will also be exported across the world. That means the India–France partnership has no boundaries. It can reach from the deep oceans to the tallest mountains,” the Prime Minister said. The H125 is described as the world’s only helicopter capable of flying to the heights of Mount Everest and is designed for high-altitude operations. Modi said the project highlights the growing strategic and industrial cooperation between New Delhi and Paris, particularly in high-technology and defence manufacturing.The new assembly line is expected to boost indigenous manufacturing under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, strengthen India’s position as a global aerospace manufacturing hub, and further deepen bilateral ties between the two countries.

TAGS:
    Post a comment0
    SUBSCRIBE TO
    BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
    Subscribe Now
    Already a subscriber?Login

    TOP VIDEOS

    Recommended