PM Modi: India Ready To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games, Eyes 2036 Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, reaffirmed India's ambition to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and bid for the 2036 Olympic Games. He said India is preparing world-class sports infrastructure to support these global events and highlighted the country's growing investment in sports through initiatives like Khelo India. Modi also launched the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, aimed at strengthening cooperation in sports training, science and technology. He added that hosting international sporting events in India guarantees massive reach and viewership, reflecting the country's expanding global sporting influence.