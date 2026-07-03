PM Modi, Japan PM Sanae Takaichi Deepen Strategic Partnership With Investment, Defence & Trade Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to India for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit. During her maiden visit, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in defence, semiconductors, AI, clean energy, infrastructure, maritime security and resilient supply chains. Japan also reiterated its plan to invest 10 trillion yen in India over the next decade. With the Quad Summit approaching and regional security challenges growing, the meeting underlined the importance of the India-Japan strategic partnership. The visit also comes ahead of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.