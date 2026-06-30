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PM Modi Meets Top Secretaries | Watch To Know The Full Agenda

PM Modi Meets Top Secretaries | Watch To Know The Full Agenda

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra / Aishwarya Paliwal
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 30, 2026,
  • Updated Jun 30, 2026, 5:13 PM IST

The Centre is reviewing progress on key governance reforms and policy implementation as it pushes ahead with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. The high-level meeting will focus on improving execution, accelerating economic growth, and identifying new opportunities across sectors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to assess the progress made on earlier commitments while discussing strategies to position India as a global leader in artificial intelligence. Senior officials will also present report cards and future action plans, with emphasis on governance, innovation, and sustaining India's long-term growth momentum.

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