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PM Modi Pushes 2029 Deadline For Women’s Empowerment Act, Calls For Unity In Parliament Talks

PM Modi Pushes 2029 Deadline For Women’s Empowerment Act, Calls For Unity In Parliament Talks

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 13, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 13, 2026, 6:13 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi addressed the Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan, emphasizing the importance of implementing the Women’s Empowerment Act by 2029. He stated that a detailed discussion on the matter will take place in Parliament starting April 16. Modi stressed the need for collective cooperation among all political parties to ensure the successful execution of this initiative. He highlighted that rising above politics for such a crucial reform will strengthen the dignity of Parliament and bring happiness to women across the country. The initiative aims to enhance women’s representation and empowerment in India’s democratic framework.

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