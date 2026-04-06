PM Modi-Rahul Clash Heats Keralam Poll Battle Days Before High Stakes April 9 Assembly Vote

Keralam heads into a high-stakes assembly election on April 9 as political tensions intensify. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a rally in Thiruvalla, targeted both the LDF and Congress-led UDF, calling them “two sides of the same coin” and accusing the Left of blocking the Sabarimala probe. He also slammed Congress over its stance on the West Asia conflict. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, speaking in Alappuzha, accused the LDF of a covert deal with the BJP and drew comparisons between Modi and Donald Trump. The campaign has now entered its most intense phase.