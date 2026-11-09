PM Modi Recalls Dantewada Tragedy, Targets Previous Governments Over Naxalism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recalled the deadly Naxal attacks in Chhattisgarh, highlighting the sacrifices of security personnel and civilians. Referring to the 2010 Dantewada encounter, he said 76 CRPF personnel were martyred, while another incident in the district claimed 44 civilian lives. Modi also said more than 1,000 security personnel had lost their lives in Chhattisgarh during the decades-long conflict. Citing figures from 2004 to 2013, he claimed that annual security personnel fatalities exceeded the number of Naxals killed. He criticised previous governments for treating Naxalism as an incurable problem.