PM Modi Reviews Economy, Technology & Energy Priorities; Pushes Major Governance Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with top government secretaries to review priorities across finance, commerce, industry, technology, and the economy. Karishma Asoodani explains that the meeting reaffirmed the government's focus on faster reforms, stronger inter-departmental coordination, and technology self-reliance. The Prime Minister also emphasized citizen-centric governance, infrastructure development, indigenous innovation, energy security, and greater participation of young entrepreneurs. With the Union Budget just months away, the government aims to accelerate key policy reforms and reduce import dependence, particularly in the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and global energy challenges.