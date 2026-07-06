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PM Modi Shares Heartwarming Video With Women Workers Powering India’s Semiconductor Dream

PM Modi Shares Heartwarming Video With Women Workers Powering India’s Semiconductor Dream

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 6, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 6, 2026, 1:47 PM IST

PM Modi has shared a heartwarming video from the inauguration of the CG Semi OSAT facility in Sanand, Gujarat, where his interaction with young workers became one of the biggest highlights. The Prime Minister praised the “Yuva Shakti” powering India’s semiconductor journey, especially women employees from remote and tribal parts of the country. Many of them went through training to learn semiconductor work and are now part of India’s growing chip ecosystem. The Sanand facility marks another major push for India’s semiconductor ambitions and local high-tech jobs. PM Modi said their spirit is adding strength to India’s journey in this critical sector. The video is now being seen as a powerful story of skills, self-reliance and women-led progress.

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