PM Modi Speech Disrupted As Lok Sabha Adjourned Again Amid Opposition Protests

Another day of disruption in Parliament as the Lok Sabha was adjourned within minutes of reconvening, forcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to skip his scheduled address. Relentless protests by opposition MPs brought proceedings to a standstill, with sloganeering, posters and scenes of chaos in the Well of the House. The turmoil followed heated exchanges between Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, triggering political outrage and counter-attacks. From torn papers to competing books on alleged scams, confrontation replaced debate, even as the nation waits for answers on the Budget, jobs and inflation.