PM Modi Targets TMC ‘Jungle Raj’ As Bengal Witnesses High-Stakes Three-Cornered Battle

The political temperature in West Bengal is rising sharply as the state witnesses massive voter turnout and intense campaigning from all major parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Krishnanagar, linked the high participation to a growing demand for change and launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress, referring to allegations of “jungle raj” and questioning the state’s governance. His remarks, including a sharp jibe over the “jhalmuri” comment, have further escalated the political war of words. On the other side, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also entered the fray, criticising the ruling TMC and suggesting that its actions may be indirectly benefiting the BJP’s position in the state. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continues her campaign amid growing political pressure, with visuals showing competing rallies and heightened public engagement. As Bengal witnesses long queues at polling stations and a charged electoral atmosphere, the contest has clearly become a three-way political showdown. With leaders trading sharp attacks and voter enthusiasm at its peak, the big question remains — which way will Bengal swing in this high-stakes battle?