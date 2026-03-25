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PM Modi-Trump Call On West Asia War; Ambassador Sergio Gor Backs India On Crucial Hormuz Stand

PM Modi-Trump Call On West Asia War; Ambassador Sergio Gor Backs India On Crucial Hormuz Stand

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 25, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 25, 2026, 12:47 PM IST

As the West Asia war enters a critical phase, India’s balanced and consistent call for peace is gaining global attention. For the first time since the conflict began on February 28, U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation to discuss the evolving crisis. Modi emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation and early restoration of peace. The strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz was also highlighted, with both leaders agreeing on keeping it open and secure. U.S. Ambassador Sergio Gor backed India’s stance, reinforcing the need to protect key global trade routes.

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