PM Modi Vs Mamata: Bengal Campaign Ends In Fierce Clash Ahead Of Phase 2 Vote

After a massive turnout in Phase 1, West Bengal now braces for an explosive Phase 2, with campaigning ending on a dramatic and confrontational note. The silence period may be in force, but the political noise has reached a peak, with top leaders unleashing their fiercest attacks yet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led an aggressive charge for the BJP, combining sharp criticism of the ruling TMC with outreach to key voter groups, while Home Minister Amit Shah escalated the battle by predicting Mamata Banerjee’s defeat in the crucial Bhabanipur contest. Mamata Banerjee responded with equal intensity, accusing the BJP of deploying outsiders, misusing money power, and attempting to influence voters through intimidation. The final campaign visuals added another layer to the battle — from Modi’s temple visit in Kolkata to Mamata’s street-level connect with voters. However, the charged atmosphere was marred by fresh incidents of violence across districts like Arambagh, Murshidabad, and Howrah, raising serious concerns ahead of polling. With rhetoric peaking, tensions rising, and stakes sky-high, Bengal now stands at a decisive moment as voters prepare to shape the outcome of one of the most fiercely fought elections in recent times.