PM Modi’s 6 Bengal Guarantees: 7th Pay Commission, Jail For Corruption & Infiltrators Driven Out!

Addressing a massive rally in Purba Medinipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a direct challenge to the TMC with six major "Modi Guarantees" for West Bengal. Highlighting a vision for a "fear-free" state, the PM promised to reopen every corruption and crime file, ensuring that no "TMC goon" or corrupt minister evades justice. Key highlights include the immediate implementation of the 7th Pay Commission for state employees and a strict stance on citizenship—vowing to protect refugees while driving out illegal infiltrators. This high-octane pitch sets a definitive tone for the 2026 battle, promising total accountability and the restoration of the rule of law.