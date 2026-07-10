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PM Modi's Australia Visit: Uranium Pact, CEO Forum & Mega Indian Diaspora Event

PM Modi's Australia Visit: Uranium Pact, CEO Forum & Mega Indian Diaspora Event

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 10, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 10, 2026, 12:34 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third visit to Australia witnessed a massive Indian diaspora gathering at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium alongside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The visit was marked by a landmark uranium agreement that strengthens India's long-term energy security and supports its civilian nuclear programme. Both nations also expanded cooperation in defence, space, technology, counter-terrorism and the Indo-Pacific. PM Modi addressed the India-Australia CEO Forum, encouraged greater Australian investment in India and shared a viral selfie with Albanese. Blending strategic outcomes with strong people-to-people engagement, the visit has given fresh momentum to the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

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