PM Modi’s Bengal Push Turns Political As Kolkata Clashes Erupt Ahead Of Brigade Rally

“Paltano dorkar chai BJP sarkar” was the slogan ringing out at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground as Prime Minister Narendra Modi mixed big-ticket development promises with a direct political attack on West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress. Unveiling connectivity projects worth Rs 18,680 crore, Modi said a new era of growth was beginning in Bengal, before accusing the state government over law and order and infiltration. Even before he took the stage, BJP and TMC workers clashed near Girish Park, with stones thrown and minister Shashi Panja’s residence attacked. Police later made arrests, underlining how Bengal’s political battle is sharpening both on stage and on the streets.