PM Modi’s Calm Boat Ride On Hooghly Turns Into Powerful Message For Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a serene boat ride along the Hooghly River, calling the Ganga River the “soul of Bengal.” During his visit, he interacted with local boatmen and morning walkers, sharing heartfelt moments and praising their hardworking spirit. He also captured stunning views of iconic landmarks like Howrah Bridge and Vidyasagar Setu, calling it a “very special morning.” This visit comes at a crucial time amid the ongoing West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, adding both cultural and political significance to the moment.