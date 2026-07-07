PM Modi's Indonesia Visit: BrahMos Deal, Critical Minerals & Indo-Pacific Strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Indonesia for a high-profile visit aimed at strengthening India's strategic partnership with Southeast Asia's largest economy. Key discussions are expected to focus on the proposed BrahMos missile deal, maritime security, critical minerals like nickel, digital public infrastructure, and Indo-Pacific cooperation. The visit also underscores deep civilizational ties, with PM Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto scheduled to visit the UNESCO-listed Prambanan Temple. As geopolitical competition intensifies across the Indo-Pacific, the visit highlights India's growing focus on defence, technology, supply chains and regional stability through its Act East policy.