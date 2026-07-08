PM Modi's Indonesia Visit: Why These Defence, Port And Rare Earth Deals Matter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia has delivered significant diplomatic and strategic gains, beginning with the country's highest civilian honour, the Bintang Adipurna. During the visit, India and Indonesia announced a series of major agreements spanning defence, maritime security, critical minerals, agriculture and cultural heritage. Indonesia will work with India on developing Indonesia-specific electronic voting machines, expand its BrahMos inventory, procure Astra missiles and cooperate on the development of Sabang Port near the strategically vital Strait of Malacca. The two nations also agreed to strengthen cooperation in steel, nickel and rare earth manufacturing, while India will assist in restoring the historic Prambanan Temple. Addressing the Indonesian Parliament, PM Modi highlighted the shared civilisational heritage rooted in the Ramayana, Mahabharata and Nalanda, as both countries reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific under India's Act East Policy and MAHASAGAR Vision. Watch the full report for all the key announcements and why this visit marks a major milestone in India-Indonesia relations.