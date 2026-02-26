Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
PM Modi’s Madurai Temple Visit Amid Deepam Row Ignites Political Firestorm Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls

PM Modi’s Madurai Temple Visit Amid Deepam Row Ignites Political Firestorm Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 26, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 26, 2026, 9:24 PM IST

Amid the raging Deepam controversy over lighting the Karthigai Deepam atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai, Narendra Modi is set to offer prayers at the Murugan Temple during his March 1 visit. Sources say he will spend around 30 minutes at the shrine before unveiling major development projects. The Bharatiya Janata Party has projected itself as a defender of devotees’ rights, accusing the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam of vote-bank politics. BJP leader K. Annamalai spoke of Modi’s special focus on Tamil Nadu, while Chief Minister M. K. Stalin dismissed the NDA as a “zero alliance.” State minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan further escalated the political sparring.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended