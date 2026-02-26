PM Modi’s Madurai Temple Visit Amid Deepam Row Ignites Political Firestorm Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls

Amid the raging Deepam controversy over lighting the Karthigai Deepam atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai, Narendra Modi is set to offer prayers at the Murugan Temple during his March 1 visit. Sources say he will spend around 30 minutes at the shrine before unveiling major development projects. The Bharatiya Janata Party has projected itself as a defender of devotees’ rights, accusing the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam of vote-bank politics. BJP leader K. Annamalai spoke of Modi’s special focus on Tamil Nadu, while Chief Minister M. K. Stalin dismissed the NDA as a “zero alliance.” State minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan further escalated the political sparring.