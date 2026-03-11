“PM Modi’s One Call Can End This”: UAE Envoy’s Big Remark On Iran-Israel Conflict

India Today’s Ashutosh Mishra speaks exclusively with Hussain Hassan Mirza Alsayegh, the first UAE envoy to India, on the escalating tensions in West Asia. Alsayegh clarifies that the United Arab Emirates did not allow any activity against Iran from its territory and questions why Gulf nations were targeted. He highlights the region’s complex security dynamics, including U.S. military presence in Qatar. Alsayegh also expresses strong confidence in India’s diplomatic influence, suggesting that a single call from Narendra Modi to Israel and Iran could help de-escalate the crisis, emphasizing India’s strong ties across the region and its historic community links with the UAE.