In a candid conversation, a US commentator reflects on global leadership, India’s growing stature and the changing world order. Drawing comparisons across regions, he calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi “impressive,” noting that India today is no longer a country that can be dictated to. The sudden announcement of the India-US trade deal, he says, underlines how global commerce inevitably brings major powers - India, China, Russia and the US - to the negotiating table. He also questions America’s long-standing approach towards Russia, criticising sanctions and prolonged conflict for weakening the US dollar and hurting global stability. As power balances shift, the message is clear: the world must adapt to a new reality where India negotiates as an equal, not as a subordinate.