PM Modi's Spiritual Finale in Indonesia: India to Restore Historic Prambanan Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his Indonesia visit with a symbolic and deeply significant stop at the historic Prambanan Temple, a nearly 1,000-year-old UNESCO World Heritage Site dedicated to Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma. Accompanied by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the visit celebrated the enduring civilisational ties between India and Indonesia. During the visit, Prime Minister Modi announced that India, through the Archaeological Survey of India, will assist in restoring the iconic temple complex. Describing Prambanan as a timeless symbol of the shared cultural heritage of the two nations, he thanked Indonesia for preserving Hindu traditions for centuries and drew parallels with sacred sites such as Somnath and Kashi. President Prabowo also invited Prime Minister Modi to return in 2029 to jointly inaugurate the restored temple, marking a new chapter in the cultural partnership between the two countries.