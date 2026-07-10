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#Podcast Ep15: BMW India President Hardeep Singh Brar On EVs, Luxury Cars, Ethanol & Mobility Future

#Podcast Ep15: BMW India President Hardeep Singh Brar On EVs, Luxury Cars, Ethanol & Mobility Future

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 10, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 10, 2026, 8:53 PM IST

BMW India President Hardeep Singh Brar speaks exclusively to Business Today on the company’s growth strategy, the rising demand for luxury vehicles, and the future of electric mobility in India. He discusses why long-wheelbase models are becoming increasingly popular, how EV demand continues to generate waiting periods, BMW’s expansion into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, and the company’s outlook for strong double-digit growth. Brar also shares his views on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, ethanol blending, and why BMW believes India’s policy of incentivising electric vehicles over hybrids is the right long-term approach.

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