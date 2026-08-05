Podcast | Ep16: Siemens India MD & CEO Sunil Mathur On AI & India's Infrastructure Revolution

India is at the cusp of a massive infrastructure and manufacturing transformation, and technology is at the heart of this growth story. In this episode of the Business Today Podcast, Sakshi Batra speaks with Sunil Mathur, Managing Director & CEO, Siemens Limited, about how one of the world's oldest engineering companies is helping shape India's future. With a legacy of over 160 years in India, Siemens today powers 25% of the country's mainline rail network and 40% of India's metro cities, while driving innovation across manufacturing, mobility, electrification, automation and digital industries. From Industrial AI and smart factories to sustainable infrastructure, digital transformation and the future of jobs, Sunil Mathur explains how Siemens is helping businesses move beyond AI pilots to real-world impact. He also shares his perspective on India's manufacturing boom, the country's growing investment in infrastructure, and why the next decade presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for India's growth story. Watch this insightful conversation to understand how technology, automation and sustainability are coming together to power the next phase of India's development.