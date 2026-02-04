Podcast | #Episode 06 | From Zero To ₹1,000 Cr: Isprava Co-Founder On Luxury Homes, Growth & India’

In this exclusive Business Today podcast, Abha Bakaya speaks with Dhimaan Shah, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Isprava, on how the luxury home brand scaled from zero to over ₹1,000 crore in just 10 years. Shah breaks down Isprava’s journey—from mortgaging his family home to building India’s most sought-after luxury villas across Goa, Alibaug and the hills. The conversation dives into luxury real estate demand, second homes turning into primary residences, India’s infrastructure push, and why ultra-luxury villas are emerging as both lifestyle assets and long-term investments. Shah also discusses Lohono Stays, global expansion, profitability, and why India’s luxury boom is here to stay.