#Podcast | #Episode09 | From Bollywood Icon To Entrepreneur: Malaika Arora On Food, Fashion & Fitness

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 12, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 12, 2026, 5:39 PM IST

In this episode of the Business Today Podcast, Malaika Arora speaks to Aabha Bakaya about her journey from style icon to entrepreneur and investor. She discusses her growing portfolio across food, fashion and fitness, including Diva Yoga, her restaurant ventures and her latest lifestyle brand Malaika shares insights on startup investing, building authentic brands and why trusting your instincts matters in business. She also talks about affordable luxury, the opportunity in lab-grown diamonds,The conversation also touches on wellness, self-care and lessons for young founders looking to build successful businesses.

