Podcast | #Episode10 | Exclusive: William Bissell, MD, Fabindia On Journey, AI-Transfomation & More

In a Business Today Exclusive Podcast, Aabha Bakaya speaks with William Bissell, Managing Director of FabIndia, on its journey, the brand’s evolution and strategy reset after COVID. Bissell breaks down how FabIndia is adapting to a rapidly changing consumer landscape—pivoting to digital, experimenting with quick commerce, and transforming physical stores into community-led experience centers. He also highlights the growing role of AI, shifting demand trends, and why FabIndia is preparing for a future where digital and offline could contribute equally to revenues. From purpose-led growth to profitability pressures, this conversation offers deep insights into the future of Indian retail.