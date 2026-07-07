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PoK Erupts In Protest: 48-Hour Ultimatum To Pakistan Amid Growing Unrest

PoK Erupts In Protest: 48-Hour Ultimatum To Pakistan Amid Growing Unrest

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 7, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 7, 2026, 8:43 PM IST

Mass protests continue across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), where the Joint Awami Action Committee has issued Islamabad a 48-hour ultimatum, demanding action on a 38-point charter covering inflation, electricity tariffs, unemployment and governance. Protesters allege a violent crackdown by Pakistani authorities, with reports of deaths, injuries and arrests during the month-long agitation. Demonstrations have also spread abroad, with members of the Kashmiri diaspora rallying outside the Pakistan High Commission in London. As unrest intensifies, the movement has drawn attention to growing political and economic grievances within PoK.

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